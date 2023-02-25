Previous
Fairford Water Mill by nigelrogers
Fairford Water Mill

This the the old water mill in our town, it dates back to the Doomsday Book, the first real census in England dated around 1086. I have posted a picture this mill before but this is another in the "HDR Painting" setting on my camera.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Nigel Rogers

Babs ace
What a beautiful scene. Like a step back in time moment.
February 25th, 2023  
