Photo 686
Fairford Water Mill
This the the old water mill in our town, it dates back to the Doomsday Book, the first real census in England dated around 1086. I have posted a picture this mill before but this is another in the "HDR Painting" setting on my camera.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
water
,
painting
,
architecture
,
history
,
mill
Babs
ace
What a beautiful scene. Like a step back in time moment.
February 25th, 2023
