Under the ox pens by nigelrogers
Under the ox pens

The ox pens in our town are where farmers used to take their oxen for market. These are the stalls where they would be tied up, on the grass is a circular path where they would be walked around whilst the bidding took place.
3rd March 2023

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
