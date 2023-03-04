Sign up
Photo 693
Monkey Puzzle
This is the tip of one of the beaches on our Monkey Puzzle tree. The tree has a more formal name which I cannot recall, but most folk call them Monkey Puzzles.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
4th March 2023 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
tree
,
green
,
symmetry
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 4th, 2023
