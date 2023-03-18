Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 707
Ball of string makes ceiling light
Anyone remember the lightshades made from a ball of string. I had this one as a student and sadly I still have it 40+ years later....
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
708
photos
36
followers
22
following
193% complete
View this month »
701
702
703
704
705
706
707
708
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
18th March 2023 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
string
,
theme-depth
,
sixes-138
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close