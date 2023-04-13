Sign up
Photo 733
Lake algae
Walked around one of our local lakes this morning and did not expect to see so much algae. The fishing club members were not too impressed..
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
733
Views
1
365
NIKON Z 6
13th April 2023 10:37am
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
clouds
,
lake
