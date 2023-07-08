Sign up
Photo 819
Cicada
Fished this fellow out the swimming pool this morning and he stuck around for a photoshoot before flying off.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Nigel Rogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
greece
bug
insect
cicada
Wylie
I am fond of cicadas. Thanks for the rescue and a lovely shot.
July 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
Fabulous clarity and detail.
July 8th, 2023
