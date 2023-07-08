Previous
Cicada by nigelrogers
Fished this fellow out the swimming pool this morning and he stuck around for a photoshoot before flying off.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
Wylie ace
I am fond of cicadas. Thanks for the rescue and a lovely shot.
July 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous clarity and detail.
July 8th, 2023  
