Previous
Next
A plant by nigelrogers
Photo 821

A plant

I have no idea what type of plant this is but I liked the shape.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Looks like a Queen Ann's Lace before it opens.
July 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I agree with Joan or Cow Parsley is a name that I know it’s. Nice pov.
July 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise