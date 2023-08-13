Previous
Seal pup by nigelrogers
Seal pup

We heard a rumour that there some seals at Horsey Beach near where we are staying in Norfolk. When we arrived we were surprised to see hundreds of seals. This little chap was playing around in front of us.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
