Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 866
Twickenham Rugby
Watching the All Blacks against the Springbok. It was the All Blacks biggest ever defeat (35 - 7), Twickenham at near capacity, 80,000 plus people, all trying to get home one the same train as me!!
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
915
photos
50
followers
31
following
237% complete
View this month »
860
861
862
863
864
865
866
867
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
25th August 2023 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rugby
,
twickenham
bkb in the city
Great capture of a full stadium
August 26th, 2023
Bill Davidson
It must have been quite a game. I have relatives in NZ who will be more than a little disappointed!
August 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great atmosphere I am sure.
August 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close