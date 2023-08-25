Previous
Twickenham Rugby by nigelrogers
Twickenham Rugby

Watching the All Blacks against the Springbok. It was the All Blacks biggest ever defeat (35 - 7), Twickenham at near capacity, 80,000 plus people, all trying to get home one the same train as me!!
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
bkb in the city
Great capture of a full stadium
August 26th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
It must have been quite a game. I have relatives in NZ who will be more than a little disappointed!
August 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great atmosphere I am sure.
August 26th, 2023  
