Moody skies over London by nigelrogers
Moody skies over London

Looking west towards the City and St. Paul’s. We got a little wet getting our bus home!
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Nigel Rogers

It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Bill Davidson
Great image. Moody skies here in the village, but the skyline is totally different!
August 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
August 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very atmospheric sky.
August 26th, 2023  
