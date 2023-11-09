Previous
Unexpected result by nigelrogers
Photo 943

Unexpected result

Well this is weird, I merged two pictures of the moon that had been through a denoise algorithm and got this!! Was so different I thought I would post it as I missed yesterday.....
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
