Photo 973
Perspectives on Christmas 4
This tree is getting a lot of attention, I must get out more!
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
3
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1036
photos
59
followers
36
following
266% complete
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
12th December 2023 10:59am
Tags
christmas
,
fairford
Boxplayer
ace
Fabulous clarity
December 13th, 2023
Annie D
ace
beautiful
December 13th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot though!
December 13th, 2023
