A splash of Pink on a dull day by nigelrogers
Photo 970

A splash of Pink on a dull day

Walked to the post office this afternoon, very dull but at least no rain. We came back over the bridge and I spotted the pink lights on this tree in the distance, the only splash of colour around!
10th December 2023

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
265% complete

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice shot
December 10th, 2023  
