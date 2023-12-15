Previous
Festive Post Office by nigelrogers
Photo 979

Festive Post Office

This our local post office looking festive for Christmas. We are a small town so a lot of shops and stores are under threat of closure, let’s hope they all manage to stay in business.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Nigel Rogers

Brian ace
delightful
December 21st, 2023  
Wylie ace
This is lovely, what a nice thing for them to do.
December 21st, 2023  
