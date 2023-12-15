Sign up
Photo 979
Festive Post Office
This our local post office looking festive for Christmas. We are a small town so a lot of shops and stores are under threat of closure, let’s hope they all manage to stay in business.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
21st December 2023 10:21am
Tags
architecture
,
festive
,
fairford
Brian
ace
delightful
December 21st, 2023
Wylie
ace
This is lovely, what a nice thing for them to do.
December 21st, 2023
