Previous
Photo 993
Last man standing (well hanging actually)
Christmas decorations coming down today, why does the house seem so bare??
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
3
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
4th January 2024 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
santa
,
decorations
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
January 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun
January 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute decoration. I have taken mine down over several days so that it doesn’t look so empty.
January 4th, 2024
