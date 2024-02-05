Previous
Falmouth 2 - No Paddling Today by nigelrogers
Falmouth 2 - No Paddling Today

My wife and son in law keeping the youngster out the water.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Bill Davidson
A lovely photo.
February 7th, 2024  
Neil ace
Lovely family shot
February 7th, 2024  
