Photo 1106
Watermill Theatre near Newbury
Went to this great little theatre that is a converted watermill. This was the way up to the second floor!
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
20th April 2024 2:06pm
Tags
stairs
,
wood
,
architectural
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice perspective of the staircase.
April 21st, 2024
