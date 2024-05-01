Sign up
Photo 1117
Looking up
There were so many ornate churches in Italy!!
This one was in Orta.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
1191
photos
73
followers
43
following
4
365
NIKON Z 6
1st May 2024 8:22am
church
ceiling
italy
