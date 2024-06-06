Previous
The Fly Past

Taken earlier in the year at Stowe Gardens where they were displaying some of the figures that today are on the beach in France - Lest we forget.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Nigel Rogers

Susan Wakely ace
Very moving to see.
June 6th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful display
June 6th, 2024  
