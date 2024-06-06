Sign up
Photo 1153
The Fly Past
Taken earlier in the year at Stowe Gardens where they were displaying some of the figures that today are on the beach in France - Lest we forget.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
Nigel Rogers
Tags
d-day
Susan Wakely
ace
Very moving to see.
June 6th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful display
June 6th, 2024
