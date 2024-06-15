Previous
Not a road for nervous drivers by nigelrogers
Not a road for nervous drivers

This is the main route into Loggos, a small fishing town north of where we are staying. The first time I drove along the front there was a car coming the other way so it made for some interesting manoeuvres..
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Christine Sztukowski
Charming
July 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones
It looks like a wonderful small town. Two cars driving in opposite directions would be a tight squeeze for sure.
July 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca
Oh my! Not sure I would want to be seated at those tables when 2 cars appeared from opposite directions either.....
July 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely
That would be a tight squeeze.
July 2nd, 2024  
