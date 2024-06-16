Sign up
Previous
Photo 1159
Waiting for the ferry in Parga
Three hours sleep and we are back in Greece, waiting for the ferry to Paxos! The weather is certainly better than the UK and we are free from political chaos.....
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
3
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1236
photos
74
followers
43
following
317% complete
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th June 2024 2:04pm
sea
,
greece
,
boats
,
paxos
Rob Z
ace
Lol - definitely away from the uk - and in a lovely looking spot.
June 16th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Awesome capture and anytime being away from political chaos is a good day!
June 16th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely shot
June 16th, 2024
