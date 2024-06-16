Previous
Waiting for the ferry in Parga by nigelrogers
Photo 1159

Waiting for the ferry in Parga

Three hours sleep and we are back in Greece, waiting for the ferry to Paxos! The weather is certainly better than the UK and we are free from political chaos.....
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
Rob Z ace
Lol - definitely away from the uk - and in a lovely looking spot.
June 16th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Awesome capture and anytime being away from political chaos is a good day!
June 16th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely shot
June 16th, 2024  
