Bug on a plant by nigelrogers
Photo 1167

Bug on a plant

Spotted this beetle on a plant growing out the rocks.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
KWind ace
Super focus!!
June 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great close-up
June 24th, 2024  
