Previous
Photo 1167
Bug on a plant
Spotted this beetle on a plant growing out the rocks.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
2
3
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1244
photos
75
followers
43
following
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
24th June 2024 10:58am
plant
,
bug
,
beetle
,
paxos
KWind
ace
Super focus!!
June 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great close-up
June 24th, 2024
