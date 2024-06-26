Previous
Cheers by nigelrogers
Photo 1169

Cheers

Went out for breakfast today, but I hasten to say we did not have a cocktail. However this sign reminded of us of a good friend who always enjoys his Negronis - you know who you are.......
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
320% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oooh this won me with the word Mojito. But a bit later in the day for me too!
June 26th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Great composition
June 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise