Photo 1171
Do you want chips with yours?
The local fresh fish stall in our closest town.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
fish
,
cats
,
humour
,
paxos
Zilli
ace
LoL!
June 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
What a fun capture
June 28th, 2024
