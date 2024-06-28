Previous
Do you want chips with yours? by nigelrogers
Photo 1171

Do you want chips with yours?

The local fresh fish stall in our closest town.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
320% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli ace
LoL!
June 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
What a fun capture
June 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise