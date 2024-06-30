Sign up
Previous
Photo 1173
Mum, I've lost my coat again
The shedded skin of a cicada on a wooden post.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
4
3
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1250
photos
75
followers
45
following
321% complete
View this month »
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
30th June 2024 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
skin
,
cicada
,
paxos
Casablanca
ace
Wow, awesome close up! Skin looks like paper
June 30th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Amazing closeup
June 30th, 2024
Annie D
ace
this is an awesome close-up
June 30th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
June 30th, 2024
