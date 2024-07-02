Sign up
Previous
Photo 1177
Dead Hornet
This appears to be the third picture I have taken recently of a dead insect... However, yet again it just happened to be there when I had my camera nearby!!
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1254
photos
75
followers
46
following
322% complete
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
2nd July 2024 11:48am
Tags
insect
,
hornet
,
paxos
Lesley
ace
Superbly clear shot.
July 2nd, 2024
