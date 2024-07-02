Previous
Dead Hornet by nigelrogers
Photo 1177

Dead Hornet

This appears to be the third picture I have taken recently of a dead insect... However, yet again it just happened to be there when I had my camera nearby!!
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
322% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Superbly clear shot.
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise