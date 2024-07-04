Previous
Dodgy bit of docking

There was quite a cross wind when this freight ferry tried to dock at the local quay. If you look closely you can see the edge of the ramp claiming a bit of the concrete from the side of the quay!
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
