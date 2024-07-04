Sign up
Photo 1181
Dodgy bit of docking
There was quite a cross wind when this freight ferry tried to dock at the local quay. If you look closely you can see the edge of the ramp claiming a bit of the concrete from the side of the quay!
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
blue
,
sea
,
ferry
,
mooring
,
paxos
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
July 4th, 2024
