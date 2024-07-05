Sign up
Photo 1182
Milky Way or just a few clouds
I have never been very good at taking pictures of the night sky, but I read that Greece was a reasonable place to see the Milky Way, not sure if this is just a bunch of clouds and a passing satellite though!
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
3
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1260
photos
76
followers
46
following
323% complete
View this month »
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
5th July 2024 4:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stars
,
paxos
,
milky-way
Neil
ace
Looks good, it probably is.
I haven’t seen the milky for years, to much light pollution or cloud cover.
July 5th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
July 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great result.
July 5th, 2024
365 Project
