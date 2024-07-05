Previous
Milky Way or just a few clouds by nigelrogers
Photo 1182

Milky Way or just a few clouds

I have never been very good at taking pictures of the night sky, but I read that Greece was a reasonable place to see the Milky Way, not sure if this is just a bunch of clouds and a passing satellite though!
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Neil ace
Looks good, it probably is.
I haven’t seen the milky for years, to much light pollution or cloud cover.
July 5th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great result.
July 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise