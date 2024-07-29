Previous
Garden room progress by nigelrogers
Garden room progress

Significant progress today as the doors and windows are installed. Now all out focus to work on the interior, pour concrete floor and plaster the wall etc,,
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Nigel Rogers

Babs ace
It is coming along nicely
July 29th, 2024  
