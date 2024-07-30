Previous
Gloucester Quays by nigelrogers
Photo 1205

Gloucester Quays

Our camera club arranged a visit to Gloucester Quays and set us a few challenges. This is one of the old unrestored building, most of the others have been converted into flats or places to eat.
30th July 2024

Nigel Rogers

Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the attractive old warehouse. Nice evening light!

Ian
July 30th, 2024  
