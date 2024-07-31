Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1208
Concentration
We have a vintage steam event on for a few days at a local disused airfield, so a few pictures will be posted of the visit!!
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
2
2
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1290
photos
78
followers
49
following
331% complete
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th August 2024 1:21pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fairford
,
steam-engines
gloria jones
ace
Super, tack sharp photo
August 4th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Story telling and amazing colors
August 4th, 2024
