Fishing in the shadows by nigelrogers
Photo 1231

Fishing in the shadows

One of our local egrets out looking for his lunch.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Brian ace
Awesome POV and light
August 23rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Stunning capture
August 23rd, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Great capture
August 23rd, 2024  
