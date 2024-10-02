Previous
Holyroodhouse

Another gap filler. After Lindisfarne we travelled to Edinburgh, This is the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Kings Scottish residence. It is located at the end of Edinburghs Royal Mile.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Nigel Rogers

Susan Wakely ace
A great viewpoint.
October 13th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
October 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 13th, 2024  
