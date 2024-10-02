Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1271
Holyroodhouse
Another gap filler. After Lindisfarne we travelled to Edinburgh, This is the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Kings Scottish residence. It is located at the end of Edinburghs Royal Mile.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
3
2
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1360
photos
82
followers
52
following
349% complete
View this month »
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
17th September 2022 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
edinburgh
,
scotland
,
holyroodhouse
Susan Wakely
ace
A great viewpoint.
October 13th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
October 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 13th, 2024
365 Project
