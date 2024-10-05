Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1271
Kite surfing
Rough seas of Pendennis Point near Falmouth - watched this chap for a while, he was very skilled in his sport!
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1355
photos
81
followers
52
following
348% complete
View this month »
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th October 2024 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cornwall
,
kite-surf
,
pendennis-point
Annie D
ace
Fabulous action 🎬
October 7th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Great action pic
October 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close