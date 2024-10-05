Previous
Next
Kite surfing by nigelrogers
Photo 1271

Kite surfing

Rough seas of Pendennis Point near Falmouth - watched this chap for a while, he was very skilled in his sport!
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
348% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Fabulous action 🎬
October 7th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Great action pic
October 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise