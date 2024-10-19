Previous
Artwork 1 by nigelrogers
Photo 1288

Artwork 1

This is a filler picture. Spotted this in France a few years back in a small exhibition, it made me chuckle.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Nigel Rogers

Zilli~ ace
I like it
November 15th, 2024  
