Cathedral Choir Stalls by nigelrogers
Cathedral Choir Stalls

Sorry, trying to catch up and filling gaps.

These stalls are close to where the mirror is where I took the reflection of the roof.
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

Nigel Rogers

It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Zilli~ ace
Great pov of the architectural details.
December 1st, 2024  
