Photo 1293
Cathedral Reflections
A mirror on a raised surface in part of Gloucester cathedral allows a view of the roof details without straining your neck!
24th October 2024
24th Oct 24
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
30th October 2024 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
mirror
reflections
cathedral
architecture
roof
gloucester
