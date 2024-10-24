Previous
Cathedral Reflections by nigelrogers
Photo 1293

Cathedral Reflections

A mirror on a raised surface in part of Gloucester cathedral allows a view of the roof details without straining your neck!
24th October 2024 24th Oct 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Photo Details

