Photo 1292

The Planet Mars

This is Luke Jerram's spectacular seven metre sculpture of Mars up close in the Cathedral Nave in Gloucester. The artwork featured detailed NASA imagery of the Martian surface and rotates.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Nigel Rogers

Krista Marson
so cool
October 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely
The lighting is fabulous. It didn’t look that good in Chichester cathedral.
October 31st, 2024  
