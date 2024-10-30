Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1292
The Planet Mars
This is Luke Jerram's spectacular seven metre sculpture of Mars up close in the Cathedral Nave in Gloucester. The artwork featured detailed NASA imagery of the Martian surface and rotates.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1375
photos
83
followers
52
following
353% complete
View this month »
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
30th October 2024 6:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
art
,
planet
,
gloucester
Krista Marson
ace
so cool
October 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The lighting is fabulous. It didn’t look that good in Chichester cathedral.
October 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close