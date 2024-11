Cathedral School Gloucester

On our visit to see Mars in the cathedral we managed a trip up the tower. From this viewpoint you can see a house and the cathedral school. John Stafford Smith who was

born in Gloucester lived in the house and was baptised in the Cathedral in 1750 he was also educated at the Cathedral School. He became an accomplished musician, and composed the music to which the words of the “Star-Spangled Banner” were added to create the American national anthem.