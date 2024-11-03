Previous
Next
Digger 2 by nigelrogers
Photo 1303

Digger 2

This is an earlier picture of the digger the other side of the wall, the new houses will be built in this area, not sure how much of the playing fields will be lost?
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact