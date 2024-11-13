Previous
Morning light at the cascades by nigelrogers
Photo 1302

Morning light at the cascades

A lovely morning for a change, we actually made it out for a walk to one of our favourite spots on the other side of the town.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Susan Wakely
So much energy in the cascading water.
November 13th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
November 13th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely autumn scene!

Ian
November 13th, 2024  
