Previous
Photo 1313
Winter Sun
The ground is usually pretty wet here as it is only just above the level of the adjacent lake, the tractor tracks seemed to add a focal point as we trudged along.
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
2
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
28th November 2024 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
sun
,
fairford
Lesley
ace
Oh this is beautiful. If it was the cover of a book I would definitely buy it.
November 29th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Stunning
November 29th, 2024
