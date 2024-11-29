Previous
Winter Sun by nigelrogers
Photo 1313

Winter Sun

The ground is usually pretty wet here as it is only just above the level of the adjacent lake, the tractor tracks seemed to add a focal point as we trudged along.
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
359% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh this is beautiful. If it was the cover of a book I would definitely buy it.
November 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Stunning
November 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact