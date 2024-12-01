Sign up
Photo 1325
Falmouth Lighthouse
Gap filler from a visit a few weeks before!
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th October 2024 2:55pm
Tags
sea
,
lighthouse
,
falmouth
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding
January 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 29th, 2025
