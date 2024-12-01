Previous
Falmouth Lighthouse by nigelrogers
Photo 1325

Falmouth Lighthouse

Gap filler from a visit a few weeks before!
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
@nigelrogers
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding
January 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
January 29th, 2025  
