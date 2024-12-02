Previous
The Last Pear by nigelrogers
The Last Pear

Somehow this pear seems to be hanging on, the leaves came off weeks ago but the pear still holds on!
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
