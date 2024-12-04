Previous
Still life 1 by nigelrogers
Still life 1

I am experimenting with ideas for a still life, the more I read on the subject the more difficult it is becoming to choose a subject , let alone produce a composition - there could be some odd pictures about to be posted .....
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Zilli~ ace
Interesting objects, color scheme
December 4th, 2024  
