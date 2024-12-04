Sign up
Photo 1322
Still life 1
I am experimenting with ideas for a still life, the more I read on the subject the more difficult it is becoming to choose a subject , let alone produce a composition - there could be some odd pictures about to be posted .....
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
stiil-life
Zilli~
ace
Interesting objects, color scheme
December 4th, 2024
