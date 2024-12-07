Previous
Decoration 1 by nigelrogers
Photo 1323

Decoration 1

Put the tree up today so had to take a picture...
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
362% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Cute
December 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little trio. Or should I say tree-o
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact