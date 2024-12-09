Sign up
Photo 1325
Fairford Post Office
The Post Office in our town square, looking festive.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
2
2
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1408
photos
83
followers
52
following
363% complete
View this month »
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th December 2024 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
fairford
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful place. So you can savor a coffee at the post office?
December 9th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delightful
December 9th, 2024
