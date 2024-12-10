Previous
Corner reflections by nigelrogers
Photo 1326

Corner reflections

10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 10th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great!
December 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Value for money.
December 10th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Great position for the tree
December 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact