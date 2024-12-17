Previous
Blenheim Palace 1 by nigelrogers
Photo 1332

Blenheim Palace 1

Visited Blenheim Palace to see the Christmas lights and inside the palace building to see the themed rooms.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
Zilli~ ace
Quite a show
December 18th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
It looks fabulous.
December 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Quite spectacular.
December 18th, 2024  
Fisher Family
An impressive looking light show!

Ian
December 18th, 2024  
