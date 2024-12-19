Sign up
Photo 1333
Latest toy
Bought this for a bit of fun, battery operated globe that projects stars and rotates, less than the price of two pints of beer!!!
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
christmas
,
stars
Casablanca
I am loving this! Great shot of a great fun thing.
December 19th, 2024
Korcsog Károly
Super!
December 19th, 2024
Zilli~
Cool
December 19th, 2024
