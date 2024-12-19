Previous
Latest toy by nigelrogers
Latest toy

Bought this for a bit of fun, battery operated globe that projects stars and rotates, less than the price of two pints of beer!!!
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
@nigelrogers
365% complete

Casablanca
I am loving this! Great shot of a great fun thing.
December 19th, 2024  
Korcsog Károly
Super!
December 19th, 2024  
Zilli~
Cool
December 19th, 2024  
